Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 369,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 98,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the period.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

