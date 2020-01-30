Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:MATX opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Matson has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $175,411.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Matson by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 135,109 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,763,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

