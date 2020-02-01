Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.11

News stories about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mattel earned a media sentiment score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

