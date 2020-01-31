Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 28,289 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,854,343.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,996,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QURE opened at $59.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: What is a support level?