Matthew P. Flake Sells 25,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,839 shares in the company, valued at $26,983,933.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QTWO stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $10,199,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Q2 by 14.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

