Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

MATW traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. 3,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,920. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.21. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

