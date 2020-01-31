Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Update

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATW. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $46.72.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 413,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 156.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

