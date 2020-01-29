Matthews International (MATW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

