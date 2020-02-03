Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MLP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 million, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

