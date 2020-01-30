Maxar Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

