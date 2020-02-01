Maxim Group Begins Coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IMLFF remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 396,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

