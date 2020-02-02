Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MXIM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

MXIM opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

