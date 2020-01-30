Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Update

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 317,974 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at about $12,063,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 163,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

