Maxim Integrated Products Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of MXIM opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?