Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

MXIM stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

