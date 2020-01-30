Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.77 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.58.

MXIM stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. 2,525,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

