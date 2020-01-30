Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.73 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS.

MXIM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 152,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.23.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

