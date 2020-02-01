MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.28 Million

Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $804.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $814.63 million and the lowest is $793.12 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $664.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE MMS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.75. 359,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,681. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. MAXIMUS has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

