MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $209,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,814.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,685.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,283. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

