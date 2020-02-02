Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Receiving Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) have trended negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MZDAF stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

