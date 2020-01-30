M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.92

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $195.92 and traded as low as $110.00. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 1,093,851 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair purchased 415,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

About M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

