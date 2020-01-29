McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded McCarthy & Stone to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

MCS stock opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.05) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.10. The stock has a market cap of $837.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 1 year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

In other news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

