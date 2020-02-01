McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Trading 8.1% Higher

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.87, 145,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,409,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of McClatchy in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38. The company had revenue of $167.44 million during the quarter.

About McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

