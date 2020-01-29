MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% to $5.45-5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 619,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

