MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

MKC traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.51. 906,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,770. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $120.49 and a 52 week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve