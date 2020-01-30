McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.55. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 18,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of McCoy Global from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

