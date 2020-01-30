McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 107,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 62.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $17,412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 383.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 187.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,458,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 190,650 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 63.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDR remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. McDermott International has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading