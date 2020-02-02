Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells $2,997,496.46 in Stock

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

