Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

MCD stock opened at $215.18 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.06 and its 200 day moving average is $206.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

