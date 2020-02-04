Mcdonald’s Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.41.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $215.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.47. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

