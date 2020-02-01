Mcdonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $230.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $218.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

MCD opened at $213.97 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

