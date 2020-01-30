Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Shares of MCD opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.44.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

