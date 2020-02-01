Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

