Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.97 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

