McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 2,876,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,034,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 466,681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 82,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,221,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McEwen Mining by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

