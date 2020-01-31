McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $15.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

McKesson stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?