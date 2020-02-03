McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $142.61 on Monday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.70.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?