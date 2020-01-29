January 29, 2020
MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.07. MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a 1 year low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of A$2.10 ($1.49).

Dividend History for MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT)

