MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from MCP Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

MCP Master Income Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of A$2.11 ($1.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.05.

MCP Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

