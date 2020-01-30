Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mechel PAO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mechel PAO has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

MTL opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 50.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

