Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $169.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.56. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com