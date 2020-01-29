Medica Group (LON:MGP) Cut to Reduce at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 152.16 ($2.00) on Monday. Medica Group has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05.

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

