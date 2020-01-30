Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,633. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,977. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.71. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Transcription Billing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

