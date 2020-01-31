MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MNOV stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.16. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MediciNova by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

