Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $88.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. Medpace has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

