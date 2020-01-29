Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives $121.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

