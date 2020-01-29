Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will announce sales of $57.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $57.70 million. Meet Group posted sales of $52.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full-year sales of $211.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $211.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.97 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Meet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meet Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEET traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 787,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

