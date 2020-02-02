MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $5.06 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

