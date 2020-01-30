Megaport (ASX:MP1) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.59

Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$11.59 ($8.22) and last traded at A$11.33 ($8.04), with a volume of 564214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$11.32 ($8.03).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84.

About Megaport (ASX:MP1)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk