Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGGT. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 736 ($9.68) to GBX 799 ($10.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (up previously from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target for the company. Finally, Investec cut Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.36 ($7.98).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 683 ($8.98) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 36.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 669.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 626.77.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

